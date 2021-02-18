Kourtney Kardashian takes on his relationship with singer Travis Barker

The reality show star and entrepreneur have made her courtship official through her Instagram account.

After months of speculation, Kourtney Kardashian finally assumed his relationship with singer Travis Barker.

The businessman has made her courtship official via Instagram, where she appears taken by the hand of the tattooed musician, inside a vehicle.

Kardashian, 41, refused to label Barker, 45, in his post.

The photo puts a good point on where the couple’s relationship is, as they were seen posting the same photos of the fireplace during Valentine’s Day.

Kardashian and Barker have been friends for a long time but decided to give love a chance by taking things to a romantic phase in January after they both posted photos of Kris Jenner’s holiday home in Palm Springs.