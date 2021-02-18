KENDALL JENNER: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT BOYFRIEND DEVIN BOOKER AND THEIR ROMANCE

On Valentine’s Day, Kendall Jenner made her relationship with Devin Booker official on Instagram, and the basketball player did the same on her account.

Both posted photos of the couple in Stories, confirming that they were together after the rumors that were now circulating from spring 2020.

But who is Devin Booker and how has the romance with the model gone so far? Here’s everything you need to know!

About Devin Booker

He was born on October 30, 1996, in Michigan, then is 24 years old, one less than Kendall Jenner who is 25 (she was born on November 3, 1995). They share the same zodiac sign: The Scorpio!

His name is Devin but he prefers not to be called by his name, rather with the nicknames Book or Ebook.

In 2015 he was selected by the Phoenix Suns NBA team where he still plays and with great success, recording various records.

For example, in 2019, at the age of 22, he became the youngest NBA player to score 50 points or more in two consecutive games in a game.

He is a son of art since his dad Melvin Booker was also an NBA player.

She has an ex that has something to do with the Kardashian-Jenners

Devin dated Jordyn Woods in 2018, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner– Kendall’s younger sister.

At the time, he, Jordyn, Kendall, and then-boyfriend Ben Simmons (also an NBA basketball player) had been seen at a four-way outing.

They broke up shortly before the Tristan Thompson scandal broke. Another basketball player, in February 2019 he was engaged and had just had a daughter with Khloé Kardashian (Kendall’s older sister) when he was pinched kissing Jordyn at a party

When the star discovered true’s partner and father’s infidelity, she had left him. Until then, Jordyn was Kylie Jenner’s inseparable best friend but it had permanently broken their relationship.

When the romance with Kendall Jenner began

As you read above, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner had been friends for some time.

The new couple alert was triggered in the spring of 2020, accomplices to several sightings together. On that occasion, the model had reacted to the gossip about her love life and the fact that she had dated NBA players with a wild joke.

During the summer of 2020, fans had noticed on the Instagram exchange between the two that he knew a lot about flirting. Soon after, they were photographed going to dinner and again while engaged in public displays of affection on Malibu beach.

In January 2021 there had been a near Official Instagram when he had placed a photo of the model in his Stories.

Confirmation of the report

Kendall and Devin became Instagram official on February 14, 2021, that is, Valentine’s Day.

The 25-year-old posted a Story with an image in which they are lying on the floor of a kitchen and she laughs happily. She tagged her boyfriend and added a white heart.

The 24-year-old posted a video of Kendall Jenner playing in her garden with her dog and a photo in which they are lying on the lawn.

She tagged the supermodel and put the emoji of an orange heart in both Stories.