Kendall Jenner launches his own brand of tequila

The supermodel has made official the launch of her artisanal tequila, produced in Tequila Jalisco, Mexico.

Kendall Jenner has made official the launch of his tequila brand, 818, on Tuesday (16).

The supermodel said in her Instagram ad that she has been developing 818 for nearly four years, right after serving the legal age of majority to drink in the United States.

“After dozens of blind tasting tests, trips to our distillery, participating in global tasting contests anonymously and WIN… three and a half years later, I think we’ve made it!” replaced Kendall with a series of photos and videos of his friends, including Jaden Smith, celebrating the launch.

“This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!” the businessman said.

Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, also expressed support in the comments by writing, “KENDALL !!!!! Yes!!! I’ve seen all the hard work and LOVE you put in 818 !!! And you did… the best tequila!!! I’m proud of you,” she said.

Kris Jenner is also praising his daughter:

“Kenny! I’m so proud of you and the years of work and love you’ve put into @drink818!! Very excited about this!!!,” the family’s matriarch said shortly after the brand’s launch.