ADDISON RAE EXPLAINED HOW SHE COPES WITH COMMENTS ABOUT HER PHYSICAL APPEARANCE

Addison Rae spoke about the comments thousands of people write under her posts, explaining that there is a constant refrain about her physical appearance.

No matter what content she posted: ” A lot of the comments are about body image – she told Glamour UK –It’s a hard thing to deal with when you’re a girl and you’re going through adolescence, trying to grow up. Obviously, the guys also have to deal with these comments. People have these very high standards when it comes to physical appearances, like: ‘You have to look like this to be great or hot or to be cool.’ Like you have to be a certain way, have a certain kind of body.”

She often happens to read comments that applaud her because “she is confident even if she is not perfect” but for Addison Rae, this is not a compliment. Also because he recalled, perfection does not exist.

“In my case, a lot of people say, ‘I love how comfortable I am and it doesn’t fall within beauty standards.’ It’s an ambiguous compliment, saying, ‘I’m glad she’s confident she’s not perfect.’ It hurts when people say it because I think: why is there an ideal body standard? There is no standard of perfection because nothing is perfect.”

At 20, like her, she’s still growing up: “My body is always changing, now more than ever. I just want to be the healthiest version of myself. You don’t have to look a certain way to be perfect. It’s about my body and being, physically and mentally, as healthy as I can,” she concluded.

