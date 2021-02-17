Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill have a face-to-face

The media confrontation between the rappers took place in an Atlanta parking lot.

The media showdown between rappers Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill materialized when they met in a parking lot in Atlanta.

The singers had a violent verbal exchange as they found the outside of an Atlanta nightclub, and both were recorded with their mobile phones.

Meek says Tekashi planned the meeting and prepared an emobscada: “I had to spit on him to back up LOL. He was really waiting for me on the way out of the club, I thought I was dreaming.”

Tekashi, for his part, accuses Meek of a hypocrite for hiring police officers for his safety, as he has long criticized him, as the rapper decided to cooperate with justice and testify against members of a criminal gang, of which he himself was a part in the past, in exchange for being reduced from the prison sentence he had received.