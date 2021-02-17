TAYLOR SWIFT AND ZOE KRAVITZ WERE ROOMMATES IN LONDON

Taylor Swift and Zoe Kravitz lived under one roof!

This was revealed by the editor-in-chief of the New York Times, Jake Silverstein, explaining how the singer helped the actress make a remote photo shoot since he was in Paris while the two of them were together in London.

The time reference is at the end of last year and the journalist spoke of a “bubble” where Tay and Zoë would isolate themselves together with other people, after the precaution of quarantine, to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

“Zoë was very strict (in respecting social distances) because she was making a movie – Jake Silverstein told WWD, referring to the new The Batman – And Taylor Swift was in her bubble and willing to assist her.

So the 31-year-old artist would take the camera in his hand and follow the New York Times photographer’s instructions to immortalize the 32-year-old movie star in the “Great Performers” special.

Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz have known each other for a few years, accomplices of several famous friends in common such as Cara Delevingne and Dakota Johnson.

If the actress was in London filming The Batman with Robert Pattinson where she plays Catwoman, it is rumored that the singer spent much of the lockdown in the City to be with her English boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Zoë would be single after the end of her marriage to Karl Glusman. She filed for divorce in early 2021.