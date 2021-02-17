RIHANNA WILL MAKE YOU WANT A PAIR OF LILAC BOXERS AND NOTHING ELSE: A MILLION-LIKE TOPLESS

Days after Rihanna announced her decision to pause her luxury fashion house Fenty to focus on the most profitable companies in her business, beauty, and lingerie, the pop star turned entrepreneur immediately went into ambassador mode for her brands.

From the launch of new Fenty Skin products with gorgeous beauty tutorials to modeling for Savage X Fenty, Rih’s Instagram feed clearly conveys the message that she’s still dominating the scene.

And that brings us to the latest Instagram post posted by Bad Gal that is so brazenly sexy that it’s impossible to stop looking at it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

In the jaw-dropping photo, Rihanna wears only a pair of lilac satin boxers from the Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day collection. In the caption he quotes a verse from Jamaican musician Popcaan’s “Naked”:

“ Girl, I don’t want you to wear any lingerie for me tonight”, a very clear concept, thank you very much.

To embellish this shot with millions of likes shows jewels of agate. What can I say? In the face of the marketing move!