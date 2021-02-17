Prince Charles nicknamed Meghan Markle “tungsten”

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
10

The significant nickname was a compliment to his daughter-in-law, for being “hard and uncompromising.”

Prince Charles gave his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle a significant nickname after his marriage to his son, Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales, according to a source, called the Duchess of Sussex “Tungsten”, the name of a metal known for its immense strength.

Prince Charles reportedly believed that the Duchess of Sussex is like a metal, “hard and uncompromising.”

Prince William and Harry’s father reportedly praised Meghan Markle for his strength and support he gave to the Duke of Sussex after entering his life.

