NAILS: KENDALL JENNER’S NEW MANICURE IS SO EASY (AND CHIC) THAT YOU’LL WANT TO COPY IT ASAP

Valentine’s Day is now just a memory, but if you still fancy a super romantic nail look, can we suggest you look at Kendall Jenner’s hands?

For V-Day, the 25-year-old supermodel chose an abstract manicure, minimal, very chic, and wearable on any day of the year. Above all, for those who get away with DIY nail art, it is a very easy style to replicate at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Kon.Official page. (@lisa_kon_)

Lisa Kon, Kendall’s reference manicurist, shared on Instagram the set of nails she created for her loyal client. It starts with an ivory base on which he has drawn with a nail art brush of free and abstract lines with burgundy red enamel.

As the nail artist explains in the caption of the post, the model is a gel manicure, but nothing prevents you from trying to make it with normal nail polish. It’s going to last less, but if you’re wrong, all you need is a pass of acetone to start over 😉