NAILS: KENDALL JENNER’S NEW MANICURE IS SO EASY (AND CHIC) THAT YOU’LL WANT TO COPY IT ASAP

Valentine’s Day is now just a memory, but if you still fancy a super romantic nail look, can we suggest you look at Kendall Jenner’s hands?
For V-Day, the 25-year-old supermodel chose an abstract manicure, minimal, very chic, and wearable on any day of the year. Above all, for those who get away with DIY nail art, it is a very easy style to replicate at home.
View this post on Instagram
Lisa Kon, Kendall’s reference manicurist, shared on Instagram the set of nails she created for her loyal client. It starts with an ivory base on which he has drawn with a nail art brush of free and abstract lines with burgundy red enamel.
As the nail artist explains in the caption of the post, the model is a gel manicure, but nothing prevents you from trying to make it with normal nail polish. It’s going to last less, but if you’re wrong, all you need is a pass of acetone to start over 😉