KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN CONFIRMED SHE’S STAYING WITH BLINK 182’S TRAVIS BARKER

After Kendall Jenner’s official Instagram and boyfriend, today it’s sister Kourtney Kardashian who makes her love official on Instagram!

The 41-year-old star confirmed she is dating Travis Barker by posting a photo of their braided hands.

The blink 182 drummers and Machine Gun Kelly collaborator are unmistakable, thanks to the tattoos. But if there were any other doubts, here they unravel with the comment of the 45-year-old, who left the emoji of a black little heart under the photo and then placed it in his Stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

There are also several comments from famous friends disbanding in front of this love, such as those of Addison Rae, Miranda Kerr, Harry Hudson.

Khadijah Haqq, a family friend and in particular of his sister Khloé Kardashian, wrote, “When friends become lovers.“

A comment that refers to the fact that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had known each other for a long time having been neighbors on friendly relationships who went out with their children: “They saw each other in church, went to the movies forgot ice cream” said a source from E! News.

She’s Mason’smom – 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign– 6 with ex Scott Disick. He’s a dad from Alabama, 15 years old, and Landon,17, had with ex Shanna Moakler and adopted stepdaughter Atiana,21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Last January, American newspapers confirmed the relationship after they were seen together on a relaxing weekend in Palm Springs.

According to the usual well-informed, they have been dating romantically since the end of 2020.