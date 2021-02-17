Kardashian Jenner clan gives seal of approval to Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend

After a year of dating, supermodel and NBA star Devin Booker are very happy with each other.

Looks like the Kardashian Jenner clan has given his seal of approval to Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend, Devin Booker.

A source revealed the details to People saying that after a year of dating, the supermodel and NBA star are very happy with each other.

“What at first seemed like a fun connection, now it’s a relationship,” the source says.

“They’re exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin.”

In fact, the basketball player was invited to Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday in Tahiti.

“And his family thinks he’s great. He was even invited to Kim’s 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti,” adds the fountain.

Recently, the supermodel made her Instagram relationship official by sharing a funny photo of her with her man on Valentine’s Day.

The adorable photo shows Devin lying on top of the model, who could be seen smiling from ear to ear.

While he did not caption the photo, it included a simple white heart.

The two were first seen together in Arizona in April 2020, followed by a meeting in Los Angeles over Memorial Day weekend.