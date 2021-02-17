JESY NELSON (FORMERLY OF LITTLE MIX) IS WORKING ON HER SOLO PROJECT

Looks like we’re going to be able to listen to new music by Jesy Nelson soon! The former Little Mix is working on her first solo project, as evidenced by the latest Instagram updates that show her in the recording studio.

It is a photo with the caption “Let’s go” followed by emojis in the shape of musical notes and a story that portrays her in the studio with her team.

Jesy Nelson shares that she's working on solo music. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/9hWzdWgCRr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 17, 2021

These updates come about two months after Jesy Nelson left after 9 years in Little Mix, official news on December 14.

She communicated this herself through a lengthy letter posted via social media, in which she wrote that being in a band was having ” a cost to my mental health“ and that she found the constant pressure and maintaining expectations ” very hard“.