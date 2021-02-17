Jennifer Aniston subtly reveals what she thinks about a relationship

By sharing a video clip of Eartha Kitt, the actress makes it clear what she thinks of starting a relationship.

Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston doesn’t seem willing to start a relationship after coming out of two marriages. In a recent Instagram story, the actress has revealed her intention about the possibility of a relationship materializing.

The 52-year-old actress was once Hollywood’sgolden couple’ with Brad Pitt. He also had a high-profile marriage to actor Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

There are rumors that Brad Pitt will return to her, however, the Friends star is not given to “casual dating.” There are also reports from sources in the local media that there is a “handsome boy” who has a lot in common with her.

But the question is: will he become the star of The Morning Show star? The actress has a possible indirect response on her Instagram, where she shared a snippet of a documentary about actress Eartha Kitt.

A clip shows Eartha replying to a reporter who asks, “If a man came into your life, wouldn’t you want to commit?” And she lets go, “Stupid. A man comes into my life and I have to give in? You have to think about that one more time. A man comes into my life and you have to give in? For what? For what?”

Jennifer replaced the Instagram story with laughing emojis that reveal her penchant for a romantic relationship: No commitment.