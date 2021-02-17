Harry Styles receives praise from his new girlfriend Olivia Wilde

On his Instagram account, Wilde praised Styles’ work on the film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’.

Olivia Wilde praised her boyfriend Harry Styles when they finished filming the film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ a month after news of their romantic relationship was heard.

Olivia posted tributes to the cast and the team on Instagram, and Styles was the last to receive a candid post.

“It’s no joke, it’s hard to find actors who recognize why it might be worth allowing a woman to be the center of attention. @Harrystyles, our ‘Jack’,” Wilde wrote next to a black-and-white take of Styles sitting in a classic car.

She became excited about her new love and wrote, “Not only did she enjoy the opportunity to allow the brilliant @florencepugh to occupy the center of the stage as our ‘Alice’, but she infused each scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. We have to join our circus, but he jumped aboard with humility and grace, and left us stunned every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backward.”

After filming began in October 2020, former One Direction member and Booksmart director approached and eventually began dating.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde made their relationship public in early January while attending the wedding of their manager Jeffrey Azoff. The singer of “Golden” and Wilde was seen holding hands at the event.