HAPPY BIRTHDAY ED SHEERAN: RETRACE HIS STORY, BETWEEN CAREER AND PRIVATE LIFE, SO FAR

Ed Sheeran has reached a significant personal milestone in his life: he turns 30 today!

With his songs, he has touched the hearts of millions and millions of fans around the world. Thanks to the music he composes but also to the texts he writes, always poetic, exciting and he know how to make us feel understood.

Not for nothing with one of his albums he has just made history, “Divide” is the first record ever to surpass the incredible figure of 10 billion streams on Spotify.

Ed Sheeran turns 30 as a new dad: last September, singer and wife Cherry Seaborn announced to fans the birth of their baby girl, who they named Lyra Antarctica.