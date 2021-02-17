DEMI LOVATO AND SAM FISCHER RELEASED THE VIDEO FOR THEIR FEATURING “WHAT OTHER PEOPLE SAY”

About two weeks after the release of the single, Demi Lovato and Sam Fischer released the official video for their song “What Other People Say”.

The clip is directed by Dano Cerny, you can see it below!

This is not the first time Sam has collaborated with Demi: he has written several songs for her in the past. He is a highly sought-after author in the music biz, who over the years has contributed to the creation of pieces for artists such as Ciara, Louis Tomlison, Jessie J, Keith Urban, and many others.

He has 3 EPs and several singles, including “This City”, which went viral on TikTok.

For Demi Lovato, “What Other People Say” marks a new chapter in her career. For this reason, the singer also chose a look that reflected all her strength and awareness: short pastel pink hair and oversized (branded) clothes. Demi is undeniably cool!