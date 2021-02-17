Cardi B talks about her feelings for Offset

The singer has been told about how she feels about Offset after reconsidering her divorce plans.

The rapper talked about her feelings on Instagram “I want you to wake up watching this. Thank you, darling, for this amazing journey. You’re right, sometimes I have to slow down and live a little. [sic]”

“I have such a New York mentality that I’m always thinking about work and chasing money, but when you think fast, your mind can collapse.”

“Being an artist comes with more than just music and videos, it comes with a business. Thank you for preparing me for the right path so I never it again. I love you.”