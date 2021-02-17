BLACKPINK achieves great success on YouTube thanks to Selena Gomez

The South Korean group achieves more than 501 million views on YouTube for their Ice Cream music.

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK recently amassed a big milestone on YouTube and managed to get a large influx of visits for their Music Video (MV) from Ice Cream.

The Ice Cream music video features a collaboration with Grammy Award winner Selena Gomez and premiered on August 28, 2020.

The music video has now gained more than 501 million views and took about five months and 17 days to reach this milestone.