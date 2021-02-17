BEYONCE TAKES ‘DATE NIGHT’ LOOK TO A NEW LEVEL: VALENTINE’S DAY WITH JAY Z

You have to be very confident to wear red from head to toe. Enter as well: Beyoncé.

Usually, such a bold color is chosen for a single garment or preferred in the choice of accessories, but Queen Bey is a sparkling queen and has chosen an all crimson look by stylist Alessandra Rich for a romantic date with husband Jay-Z.

the result? Flawless.

The couple celebrated Valentine’s Night in a traditional way or with a romantic dinner together: rose petals, candles, wine, and gifts.

But before dating the superstar took a moment to pose for her fans in front of a white background. Scarlet leather miniskirt stopped by a belt with golden super buckle, sunglasses, and matching pumps, Bey is more beautiful than ever. And what’s dangling from his wrist? A “Story” bag by Alexander McQueen.

This isn’t the first time Bey has worn an Alessandra Rich suit for a “date night.” Last September, the 39-year-old wowed fans with a look always signed by the designer, but this time total black and total diamonds. The touch of color to the outfit is given by fuchsia satin pumps.

In short, Beyoncé’s dating look is very clear, and if you want to replicate it remember that mini skirts and décolleté are indispensable.