ZAYN MALIK IS IN DAD VERSION IN NEW PHOTOS POSTED BY GIGI HADID FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

Gigi Hadid has put us down with lots of new photos of and with Zayn Malik for Valentine’s Day 2021!

On her Instagram feed, she posted an image of a black-and-white couple taken at the singer’s last birthday party – last January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“I love you, Valentino and I love Valentina that we will share forever,” wrote the 25-year-old in the caption, and the “Valentina” to whom she refers is daughter Khai, born in September 2020.

Speaking of the fact that they have become parents, in stories the model has shared many other photos, including some of Zayn Malik in dad’s version!

There’s one where he pushes Khai’s pram and another in which he holds a cup with the words “dad” in his hand, which is Dad.

Gigi posted this picture of Zayn and Khai! via Gigi Hadid’s Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/C9I9BxfJx7 — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidIT) February 15, 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn via Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/o54nCYNsZN — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidIT) February 15, 2021

And again, other romantic couple photos:

Gigi Hadid and Zayn via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/HdDNk4LzwY — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidIT) February 15, 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn via Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/JqRmw1FgRL — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidIT) February 15, 2021

Khai means “the chosen one ” in Arabic, and both Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have their daughter’s name tattooed.