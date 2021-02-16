VANESSA HUDGENS CONFIRMED RELATIONSHIP WITH COLE TUCKER

Kendall Jenner isn’t the only one who chose Valentine’s Day 2021 to make her love official on Instagram: Vanessa Hudgens made the same move!

The 32-year-old actress posted the first couple photo with Cole Tucker, a hyper-romantic photo: that of a kiss! So she confirmed that the baseball player is her boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

“It’s you, it’s me, it’s us,” the HSM star wrote in the caption.

The 24-year-old sportsman commented: “Great love“. Several of Vanessa Hudgens’ famous friends also wrote something underneath the photo, such as Sophie Turner who left a series of enthusiastic “Yeses” and Joe Jonas who sent heart-to-eye emojis.

Cole Tucker reciprocated the official Instagram with another photo of the couple posted in his feed, which judging by his hat dates back to last Christmas. “Happy Valentine ‘sDay ” she added, while she commented: “Loose” with a series of emojis between hearts and kisses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Tucker (@cotuck)

The new couple alert between Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker had arrived in November 2020, after a dinner sighting in Los Angeles.

According to the usual well-informed, they would celebrate New Year’s Eve together and inaugurate 2021 bringing the relationship to the exclusive level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Tucker (@cotuck)

Cole Tucker was born on July 3, 1996, in Arizona, United States, and plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team.

Before him, Vanessa Hudgens had been with actor Austin Butler for nearly nine years. The story was over in 2019.