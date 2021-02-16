THESE KISSES BETWEEN AVRIL LAVIGNE AND MOD SUN SEEM TO CONFIRM THAT THEY ARE TOGETHER

Was a love born between Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun? The latest photos suggest that this is the case!

The 36-year-old singer and 33-year-old musician were spotted on their way to get some takeaway food in Malibu, California. The paparazzi immortalized them kissing, before getting in the car and then aboard the vehicles.

Two days earlier, Mod Sun held a party for the release of his album “Internet Killed the Rock Star” at BOA Steakhouse restaurant in West Hollywood and came hand in hand with Avril Lavigne.

The album contains the featuring “Flames” made with the artist of “Complicated” and the two have also worked together in recent months on the 36-year-old’s new album.

The collaboration, it is rumored, would have turned into love and these photos seem to confirm it!

The other clue is that last week Mod Sun was seen with a new tattoo: the inscription “Avril”.

Avril Lavigne’s last official boyfriend was billionaire Phillip Sarofim and they broke up at the end of 2019.

Mod Sun had instead made headlines for being with Bella Thorne.