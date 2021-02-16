TAYLOR SWIFT: THE SHIRT SHE WEARS ON THE COVER OF “FEARLESS” HAS AN IMPORTANT MEANING

Taylor Swift announced the release of the remastered version of her second studio album in 2008. The album is titled “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and was preceded by the single “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)“.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly discovered a hidden meaning in the choice of outfit for the cover of the re-recorded album.

Taylor wears a satin blouse, and the Swifties noted that the Shakespearean style of the jacket is very reminiscent of the one worn by actor Justin Gaston who played Romeo in the original music video for “Love Story,” released 13 years ago.

SHE’S WEARING THE ROMEO’S SHIRT. SHE NO LONGER NEEDS A KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOUR, SHE’S HER OWN KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOUR pic.twitter.com/7UzttnnRwh — anki⁷ (@ksjincore) February 11, 2021

“He’s wearing Romeo’s shirt. She no longer needs a knight in shiny armor, she is her knight in glittering armor,” tweeted one fan on Twitter.

The tweet immediately had a lot of enthusiastic ripostes. “She does not need Romeo to come and save her, she is her Romeo”, replied one user and another added: ” He tells Romeo: do not come to save me, Ido not feel so alone. ”

And that brings us to Tay Tay’s decision to re-record her old albums from “Fearless.”

In 2019, music manager Scooter Braun had purchased the Big Machine Label Group label for $300 million, thus becoming the “owner” of all records made by Taylor before “Lover”.

The 30-year-old then decided to re-record her old albums to reclaim all the music she wrote.