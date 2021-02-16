SELENA GOMEZ PROUD OF TAYLOR SWIFT FOR ‘FEARLESS (TAYLOR’S VERSION)’

Selena Gomez couldn’t help but publicly support her friend Taylor Swift in her last major choice. We are talking about Tay Tay’s decision to re-cide her second studio album “Fearless”, after scooter Braun bought the Big Machine Label Group label in 2019, thus becoming the “owner” of all the records released before “Lover”.

On April 9, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”, an unreleased remastered edition with the addition of 6 new songs, will be released. An outing that Sel commented on via Instagram Stories, writing: ” I am so proud of you, as always Tay… listen to this album.”

.@SelenaGomez shows love for Taylor Swift after the release of “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” 💕 pic.twitter.com/DpsWbrRaic — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2021

“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” is anticipated by the single “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” released on February 12. A publication that another BFF of the pop star, Gigi Hadid, commented as follows: