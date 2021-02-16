SARA SAMPAIO SHOWS HOW HER BODY CHANGES WHEN SHE DOESN’T POSE: A LESSON IN NORMALITY (AND HUMANITY) ON INSTAGRAM

“It’s normal for your body to form bulges and rolls as it moves,” says Sara Sampaio in a video shared on Instagram, where she shows how her body changes when she’s not posing.

The Portuguese supermodel wanted to post realistic images of her relaxed and moving body, to show followers how much what we see on social media can mislead and easily trigger strong insecurities and frustrations. We can define it, the lesson of normality (and humanity) that we needed.

“Be nice to people and yourself and please stop commenting on their changing body,” Sara writes in the video’s caption, to invite everyone to have more love for themselves and their neighbor.

The model’s body positivity and neutrality message are made even more powerful by the images of herself comparing: one laid with a flat belly, the other with her belly insight, one with her buttocks raised and one with her buttocks relaxed, and so on.

For years the world of fashion and social media have always proposed the same ideal of beauty without defects, making us believe that this unattainable perfection was precisely beauty. Fortunately, the culture of positive bodysuits works to open our eyes, to look at ourselves and others from a perspective of inclusiveness, so that everyone understands the importance of accepting and loving each other for what you are, improving course, but accentuating defects and imperfections.

And apparently, even a supermodel like Sara Sampaio no longer wants to play with the old rules and be a false stereotype.

It is important not to fall into the harmful game of confrontation and remind us that everyone can be fabulous with a glam squad of makeup artists and hairdressers, the right lights, and a professional photographer who knows how to capture the best corners. And of course with a ton of photo/video retouching well placed on the hips, legs, belly, arms and also on the face.