MEGHAN TRAINOR BECAME A MOM: SHE HAD A SON WITH HUSBAND DARYL SABARA

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are parents!

The singer announced that she had given birth to the son she was expecting with her husband and actor. He revealed the name, Riley, and the fact that he was born early, posting a slideshow of tender photos of the little one.

“This sweet baby was supposed to be born on Valentine’s Day. But we met him on Monday, February 8th – wrote the 27-year-old artist on Instagram – We are so in love. Thank @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s Gift ever. Welcome to the Riley world.”

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara were married in December 2018. You may have seen the 28-year-old in the movie Spy Kids.

The singer had revealed that she was pregnant last October and shortly afterward added that she was expecting a boy.