Machine Gun Kelly celebrates ‘bloody’ Valentine’s Day with Megan Fox

The singer and actor showed a small jar of blood from Megan Fox, which he brings tied around his neck.

While the idea of romance for many people involves great gestures, Machine Gun Kelley does so differently, as he apparently uses blood.

Showing on Instagram on Valentine’s Day, the singer, who is involved in a romantic relationship with Megan Fox, left fans impressed as he shared a photo of what appears to be a small round jar with a drop of blood.

According to legend, which read, “I carry your blood around my neck,” it’s the blood of his girlfriend he apparently calls “My Bloody Valentine.”

The measure left mixed reactions among fans, some rejoiced in the gesture, while others felt uncomfortable about it.

Among the photos, he also shares adorable snapshots of himself with the Transformers star.