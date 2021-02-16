HARRY AND MEGHAN: THE ROMANCE, FROM HOW THEY MET AT THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THEIR SECOND CHILD

Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child with Prince Harry!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would become parents for the second time through a spokesman, who quoted the eldest son Archie as saying, ” We confirm that Archie will become an older brother.”

There is also a new, romantic couple image taken by Meghan’s photographer and friend, Misan Harriman, in which you can see the belly growing.

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

This happy news is the right opportunity to review the romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

From how they met and fell in love with the marriage proposal, the Royal Wedding held in 2018, and the birth of their first child Archie in 2019. And again the step back from the Royal Family and the move to the United States…