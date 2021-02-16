Gwyneth Paltrow excited about new vibrator from her Goop lifestyle brand

The actress and entrepreneur have launched the “toy” on Valentine’s Day, to fill a gap in the market.

Gwyneth Paltrow has launched a new vibrator from his Goop lifestyle brand. Launched on Valentine’s Day, the new pleasure toy was created to fill a void in the market, according to an attached press release.

Goop bosses “tested a lot of vibrators over the years” and realized there wasn’t a perfect all-in-one device, until now.

“There are many to enjoy,” the statement says. “Elegant internal vibrators, rabbit vibrators, stimulators that fit in the palm of your hand. And then there are the wand massagers. Known for their powerful and rumbling external vibration, they are appreciated equally by people who come fast and by people who need additional stimulation.

“We did ours because we love the control provided by a wand, but we wanted more. One end of the goop vibrator is the ultimate magic wand for external massages. The other end is thin for targeted stimulation. Each side has eight different pulsation patterns with different intensities. It has much more power and provides deeper pleasure than anything we’ve tried before.

“And yes, we wanted it to look like something you’d leave on your bedside table as a functional art object if that’s your thing.”

The launch, published in goop’s latest online newsletter, comes with a three-step guide to increasing pleasure.