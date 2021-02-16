ARIANA GRANDE UNVEILED THE TRACKLIST OF THE DELUXE VERSION OF “POSITIONS”

On Friday, February 19, Ariana Grande will release the deluxe version of her latest studio album “Positions”. In addition to the songs from the original edition, the album will be enriched by the remix of “34+35” with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion and 4 other unreleased songs.

The titles of the new songs, as the singer herself revealed, are: “Someone Like You (interlude)”, “Test Drive”, Worst Behavior” and “Main Thing”.

.@ArianaGrande has revealed the tracklist for the deluxe version of #Positions featuring four new tracks “someone like you (interlude),” “test drive,” “worst behavior” & “main thing.” pic.twitter.com/shOpBiD5uZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2021

On Friday, February 12, the music video for “34+35 Remix” directed by Stefan Kohli was released, in which you see Ari, Doja, and Megan enjoying a day among women in a luxury spa, in lingerie and sipping champagne.

Ariana Grande’s future projects include a cinema. The singer recently finished filming the film Don’t Look Up, in which she plays a character named Riley Bina.

It is a new film by director Adam McKay, around which there is a lot of enthusiasm. Produced by Netflix, it has a truly stellar cast, a choral comedy that counts throughout the Hollywood A series.

The actors involved? Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio are the protagonists, they are joined by Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley, and as we also said, Ariana Grande.