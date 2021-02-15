The Oscars will be broadcast live and in multiple locations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ceremony will be held in person in April.

The Academy Awards ceremony, The Oscars, in April will be an in-person event that will be broadcast live from multiple locations, organizers said Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement that despite the coronavirus pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the entertainment industry, the group was “determined to present an Oscar-like no other while prioritizing the public health and safety of all who will participate.”

“To create the in-person show that our global audience wants to see while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will be broadcast live from multiple locations, including the iconic Dolby Theatre.”

Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre has been the setting for the Oscars for several years. Typically, hundreds of the world’s most important movie stars gathered in the 3,400-seat theater for a live show preceded by a red carpet filled with photographers and camera equipment.

California on Tuesday surpassed New York as the state of the United States with the most coronavirus deaths and the Los Angeles area has been particularly affected.

The Academy rescheduled the 2021 Oscar ceremony, the highest awards in the film industry from February 28 to April 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other awards in recent months have replaced the usual talks at gala dinners and on stage with pre-recorded appearances or virtual events.

The January Grammy Awards postponed their ceremony for March just three weeks before the scheduled date after conversations with health experts and musicians.

The delayed Golden Globes ceremony for film and television on February 28 will take place in both Los Angeles and New York with nominees from locations around the world, organizers said last week.

Nominations for the 2021 Oscars will be announced on March 15.