Princess Eugenie prepares for “the end of the monarchy”

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter has decided not to give her son a royal title with Jack Brooksbank.

Experts say Princess Eugenie has been “preparing for the end of the monarchy,” in light of her recent decisions regarding her son.

This statement was presented by the royal author Omid Scobie, and during his interview on The HeirPod he was quoted as saying, “Unlike the name, which will be revealed in the coming days, a title for this baby may never come.”

“The main reason is due to tradition. Titles are transmitted from the paternal side of the family and, of course, Jack Brooksbank as a commoner makes him and Eugenie’s children commoner too.”

“What is interesting here is that the queen, as we have seen in the past, has the power to turn Jack into a Count, and then they could give titles to her children. But what we’ve seen in recent years is a trend that moves away from titles. ”

She also added: “Princess Anne pioneered this when she rejected a nobility for her first husband because she wanted to raise her children without titles. Just a couple of years ago, we saw the Sussex choose not to give Archie a degree. ”

“This is an ongoing trend here with Eugenie. As the Royal Family focuses on a more streamlined model, Eugenie and Beatrice are not members of royalty, so the need for the title is a little unnecessary. We’ve even seen some rejections from Wessex recently. ”

He concluded by saying, “Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, told the Times in an interview that they are raising their children from a very young age to know that they have to go out into the real world and get a job.

“I think it’s a healthy approach to parenting as a royalty member because we don’t know how long the Royal Family will be. We’re at the top of the Windsor era with the Queen at the helm.

“But as that changes, that can change things for everyone involved. It’s probably a smart approach, a smart step,” he said.