A royal expert points out that the prince always wanted to get out of royalty and do something for himself.

Experts have come forward to claim that Prince Harry always “wanted to leave” the royal family and never wanted to waste his life “being a shadow.”

This statement was presented by royal expert Marlene Koenig and during her interview with the Express newspaper, and stated that the prince always “wanted to do something on his own.”

She was quoted as saying, “I think he wanted to get out. Yes, your wife’s press coverage was horrible. There were ways he could have handled it better. But I don’t think he can live in a shadow himself.”

“That’s not a negative comment. It’s more than he wanted to do something on his own. We’ll see how it goes. I’m not impressed when people say, ‘Oh, he’s daydreaming.'”

“Yes, is there a problem with that? It’s not a problem. We’ll see how it ends when they start producing documentaries and things like that.”