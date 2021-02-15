Meghan Markle and Prince Harry await their second child

A spokesman for the couple has confirmed that the Dukes of Sussex will soon welcome their second child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently reside in California, are preparing to receive a brother or sister for their son Archie, who will serve two years in May this year.

A spokesman for Meghan and Harry said: “We can confirm that Archie will be an older brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to be expecting their second child.”

The couple shared their ad, aptly on Valentine’s Day, by posting a black-and-white image of Harry resting her hand on Meghan’s head as she lay on her lap under a tree.

The photograph of the Duke and Duchess was taken by the couple’s old friend, Misan Harriman. What wonderful news for the Sussex! added his spokesman.

If born in the United States, the baby will be entitled to U.S. citizenship as an automatic right.

The news comes just months after Meghan, 39, revealed that she lost her second child to miscarriage in a New York Times article.

It also occurs on the 37th anniversary of When Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, announced that she was pregnant with him, on Valentine’s Day in 1984.