Son of Michael Jackson turns 24 and makes revelation

Prince Jackson is the eldest son of the late king of pop and is this February 13, 24.

Michael Jackson’s eldest son Prince Jackson turns 24 today (February 13), however, he doesn’t usually get much involved in show business, unlike his 22-year-old sister Paris Jackson.

But the offspring of the King of Pop has still had a busy and fulfilling life, advanced his education, started a career as a presenter, and became involved in major charity events recently.

Throughout his childhood, Prince, Paris and his younger brother Blanket, 18, now known as Bigi, often wore masks to hide their identities when they were in public with their famous father.

Recently in an interview, Prince revealed that few people know, but his real name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., but he is publicly known as Prince, which was a nickname his family gave him when he was a baby.

However, last year, the 24-year-old spoke of how proud he was to share the name with his father:

Speaking on This Morning with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, he said, “Not many people know that’s my name, and I’m very proud to share the same name as my father. Sharing such a powerful name, I don’t mean pressure or weight, because that gives it a negative connotation, but there’s a legacy that my father worked very hard to build and maintain. I feel like it’s my position in my life and with everything I’ve been given, I just want to expand that legacy to improve it and bring it in and maintain it,” he said.

