Sandra Bullock joins Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt mystery and action film

The actress is the newest artist to join Sony’s new thriller Bullet Train, directed by Deadpool director David Leitch…

Sandra Bullock will join Sony’s star-filled action thriller Bullet Train, directed by Deadpool director David Leitch.

As reported by Deadline, the actress has been cast in an undisclosed role in the film, which began production in October last year and continued uninterrupted even though a team member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The film already stars big names like Lady Gaga, Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka and Big Cast.

Bullet Train is based on a novel by the Japanese writer Korto Isaka that follows a bullet train in Japan where a group of assassins gather, and a lot of crazy antics occur on board.

Sandra Bullock has some other projects in process, including a meeting with Netflix for a remake of a 2009 ITV series starring Suranne Jones, and joins Channing Tatum for a comedy called The Lost City of D.