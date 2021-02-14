Paranormal Horror Franchise Activity is making its big comeback

The supernatural thriller returns with filmmaker Will Eubank and Christopher Landon joining forces.

The thriller Paranormal Activity returns with filmmaker Will Eubank and Christopher Landon joining forces for the film’s reinvention.

While Landon returns as a screenwriter for the reboot after writing the last four films, Eubank has now also added up after becoming a hit with Kristen Stewart’s thriller Underwater.

In addition, the resurgence is bringing back Jason Blum and Oran Peli from Blumhouse as producers along with Steven Schneider, who will be the executive producer with Landon.

The film series, centered on families terrified of supernatural beings, took advantage of the increased use of video cameras and cell phones to tell chilling paranormal stories.

Despite being a micro-budget, they became big hits and big profits of money.