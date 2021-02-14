Kim Kardashian shares behind-the-scenes photo shoot for SKIMS

The businessman took a photoshoot of her garments with her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, for Valentine’s Day.

Kim Kardashian shared a behind-the-scenes video of her photoshoot for her SKIMS brand, with her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

In the clip, all three appear wearing pieces from Kim’s new collection for Valentine’s Day on February 14.

The Valentine’s Day edition will be released on the 14th, and in the legend of the image, Kardashian wrote:

“Our sexiest SKIMS collection”.

An hour after publication, the video produced more than 2.6 million views.

Kendall Jenner is the protagonist of the new collection, and it is she who appears on the cover of the official SKIMS website.

Later in an Instagram story, Kim joked that she would never do a photoshoot with her model sister again because ‘Kenny is too perfect,’ she said.