Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

After the controversy against him caused by a documentary about Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake apologizes.

The singer apologized to Britney Spears for “mistakes” that he said contributed to “a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

He also admitted that he did not support Jackson for his controversial performance in the Super Bowl. Timberlake also talked about his sexual relationship with his former Britney Spears.

On Instagram on Friday, Timberlake shared a candid statement to address both issues, saying, “I’m deeply sorry.” He added: “I care and respect these women and I know I failed.”

The singer of ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ had faced re-scrutiny following the release of the latest documentary examining how Britney was placed under guardianship in 2008.

Timberlake has also been criticized for not properly supporting Janet Jackson after her performance at the Super Bowl in 2004, where she accidentally exposed her chest after a dressing room failure, which had caused protests across the United States.

In his new apology, Justin Timberlake added: “I haven’t been perfect for navigating all this throughout my career. I know this apology is the first step and does not absolve the past. I want to take responsibility for my own mistakes in all this, besides being part of a world that lifts and supports.”