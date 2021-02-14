After two months in prison, Fuller House actress regains passport

Lori Loughlin requested her travel document, which was in the hands of the court since 2019, and she can already access it…

Lori Loughlin has managed to get her passport back. The actress, 65, had previously asked a judge to return her travel document, following the end of her two-month prison sentence last December.

She had resigned from this in 2019 before her criminal trial, where she faced charges for her involvement in the college admission scandal, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli.

According to the TMZ site, since then, the courts have allowed Loughlin to regain access to his passport.

The legal team stated that his passport was being kept by the U.S. Pretrial Services Office in recently filed documents, which have been obtained by the publication.

The documents also say there are no government objections to completing Loughlin’s application.

Her husband still serves a five-month sentence in a prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, California. His release is scheduled for April 17, 2021.