SELENA GOMEZ RECORDED ALMOST ALL OF THE NEW EP “REVELACIÓN” VIA ZOOM

On March 12, Selena Gomez will release her first EP entirely in Spanish entitled “Revelación”. A project born in times of pandemic and for this reason realized largely at a distance, as explained by the singer herself in a new episode of Footnotes on Vevo.

“We recorded almost the entire EP on Zoom because of Covid,” Selena said, adding that many of the songs were written with the collaboration of Venezuelan singer-songwriter Elena Rose.

“She’s an incredible writer who I think really understands my heart and what I wanted to say about this project,” the pop star continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

“Revelación” was anticipated by the singles “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” feat. Rauw Alejandro.