RIHANNA TEMPORARILY SHUTS DOWN FENTY, HER LUXURY FASHION HOUSE

Rihanna has suspended FENTY, her luxury fashion house, launched in January 2019 in collaboration with Lvmh.

The reason seems to be the coronavirus pandemic, a decision taken by mutual agreement by the superstar and the French group at the head of over seventy high fashion brands.

” Rihanna and Lvmh jointly took the decision to suspend Europe-based Fenty’s ready-to-wear pending better conditions, “reads the joint statement issued to WWD.

But perhaps it was to be expected, given that the brand had stopped posting on its Instagram account on January 1, 2021, and the latest Fenty by Rihanna collection dates back to last November – the shoe co-lab in collaboration with the favorite shoe designer from all trendsetters in the world, namely Amina Muaddi.

Sources told WWD that ” a small staff remains at Fenty Fashions’ Paris headquarters to complete the remaining operations.”

But why couldn’t Fenty survive the coronavirus crisis?

The reason for Rihanna’s absence in Europe. While in Los Angeles he was able to closely follow his Californian businesses, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, on the other hand, he could not follow the design and production of Fenty by Rihanna, based in Paris and Italy respectively.

If the fashion house is temporarily closed, the luxury French group is instead planning to focus more on the huge success of Rihanna’s beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, and its Savage x Fenty lingerie line.