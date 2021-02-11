YOU’LL STRUGGLE TO RECOGNIZE JLO WITH SHORT HAIR: IT’S A FAIRY TALE EVEN WITH THE PIXIE CUT

Jennifer Lopez is an icon in virtually every department: music, movies, dance, fashion, and… hair! Whether you show off a bob, a braided updo, spectacular face-framing lighting, or curtain banging is guaranteed to be absolutely incredible.

The 51-year-old (and not hearing them) isn’t afraid to try new things, but we have to admit that her latest transformation really left us speechless.

For her new Allure cover, the superstar got rid of her long honey-colored hair for such a bold and unexpected pixie cut. We never thought we’d see J.Lo go so short… but take a look at how style makes cheekbones and jawline stand out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

As usual, the creator of this crazy look is the hair god Chris Appleton, aka the hairdresser who constantly transforms JLo’s hair, but also the Kardashians’ hair, into silk dreams. The hairstylist explained on Instagram that she wanted a “short, wet-look inspired by the 90s“.

Since this cut would be too drastic and unde versatile for an image strategist like Jennifer, there is a pretty high probability that it might just be a * really * amazing wig.