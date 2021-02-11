TOM HOLLAND WANTS TO BE THE NEXT JAMES BOND: “I’M VERY GOOD IN A SUIT AND TIE”

Tom Holland wants to be the next James Bond and he said it loud and clear.

The 24-year-old actor revealed it without half measures in the new installment of variety’s awards circuit podcast:

“ I mean, ultimately, as a young British guy who loves cinema, I’d love to be James Bond. So, you know, I’m saying that publicly. I’m very good in a suit and tie,” Tom said, and then concluded by blessing teasing himself: “I’d be a really low James Bond.”

We must admit, however, that it is true, it really is a fairy tale with the elegant suit:

The next installment in the James Bond saga, No Time to Die, will be the last film in which Daniel Craig will play agent 007. For some time now, therefore, the total actors have officially opened up for the possible recast.

Chris Hemsworth had already applied for the role in 2018 and some time ago the name of Harry Styles had also popped up.

We’ll see, good luck Tom!

Meanwhile, right now the actor is in Atlanta on the set of Spider-Man 3 along with Zendaya.