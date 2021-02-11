THREE GREAT NEW LOOKS BY SELENA GOMEZ: DAY PAJAMAS, GLAMOROUS EVENING AND CASUAL WOW

Selena Gomez’sstilyst Kate Young shared three amazing new pop star looks on Instagram. The kind of content we need, right now that we’re slowly returning (always safely) to our normal lives, which means: take off your suit and start dressing again!

We don’t know if they were outfit rehearsals for a new project by the “Baila Conmigo” singer, but the fact remains that we can’t stop admiring these photos.

Selena’s first look proposes the fashion trend of “day pajamas“, the trend has been in vogue for some time, but no one wants to stop wearing it because it is at the same time so comfortable and glamorous. The print of the fuchsia bottom silk shirt with red stars is bright and playful, embellished with a sparkling choker.

The second ensemble is perfect for a Friday night of those as it used to be, for this type of evening we will have to wait again, but hey, nothing prevents us from dreaming. White asymmetrical top and hoop earrings that pick up the jewel buttons.

The latest outfit is our favorite because it is so easy to replicate and adopt as a casual uniform. Twinset in black knit and a gold chain to illuminate the neckline and face.

As we said, we have no idea what occasion he wore these looks for. But we’re sure Selena is currently in New York filming the crime-comedy series Only Murders in the Building, alongside two comedy legends, we’re talking about Steve Martin and Martin Short.

And speaking of projects, “Revelación“, his first album in Spanish, will be released on March 12th.