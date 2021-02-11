Rita Ora has stayed off the show The Masked Singer

Breaking Covid’s rules to celebrate his birthday has cost him a job as a judge on the show.

Singer Rita Ora has reportedly been left off the show The Masked Singer. His infamous episode of breaking Covid’s rules to celebrate his birthday has cost him a job as a judge on the show.

“Viewers have been watching Rita on Saturday nights for weeks, but Masked Singer was recorded long before her birthday party in late November. It takes a lot of effort to keep talent and equipment safe while they succeed. A lot of people were disappointed by the way Rita behaved. She hasn’t done herself any favors, ” said a source to Mirror newspaper.

The show’s producers are considering Oti Mabuse as Ora’s replacement, while Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, and host Joel Dommett will remain, according to the Daily Mail.

Ora was under the scrutiny of British police for hosting a 30th birthday party at a restaurant in west London in November. The party followed another rule break, as he had previously flown on a private jet to Cairo on November 2 to perform at the five-star hotel.