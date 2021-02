It’s been four years since pretty little liars ended and it’s time for a recap on the sentimental situation of the protagonists!

Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, and Sasha Pieterse have moved on with their lives and there are those who have married, who have become mums, and who are single.

The latest pink news story came from Ashley Benson: in fact, the relationship with rapper G-Eazy has just ended.