Khloe Kardashian has as a priority to have another child with Tristan Thompson

The ex-partner wants to give a little brother to their daughter True, who is two years old.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have decided to give fans another update on their plans to have a baby no. 2.

News of his plans came through a source near People magazine and reportedly “Khloé and Tristan still want to give True a little brother. It’s a top priority for both of us. They really want it to work.”

“Khloé spends most of his time in Los Angeles while Tristan works in Boston. Khloé enjoys visiting Boston but doesn’t want to live there. Tristan understands that she wants to be with her family. True loves to play with all his cousins and is happier in Los Angeles with them.”

In an advance of the family’s last season in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe mentioned her family plans once again and explained, “Kim, every time I post a video of True, she sends me direct messages and says, ‘She can’t play alone all her life,'” Khloé says in the clip. In my head, when I was going to have children, I never imagined having an only child.”