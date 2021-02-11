KATY PERRY IS BACK BRUNETTE FOR AN EVENING WITH A FABULOUS BLACK HAIR WIG – AND IT’S IMMEDIATELY ROAR!

Katy Perry is back to her roots! Well, more or less.

The 36-year-old singer wowed fans by sharing stunning new photos on Instagram, where she sported a wig of long black hair. And he’s immediately a fabulous and irresistible throwback.

Let’s just say he made the “Teenage Dreams” of all his Katycats again.

For the release of “Witness“, Katy had cut all her hair into a platinum pixie cut and explained that giving up her iconic brunette hair had been a way to reconnect with herself. She didn’t want to be Katy Perry anymore, she wanted to be Katheryn Hudson again — her real name.

With the new album “Smile“, the pop star played with a swirl of wigs, but always continued to be loyal to platinum blonde.

And just as we got used to a blonde Katy, she amazed us by returning brunette, if only for one evening, an appearance on the famous US TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live!