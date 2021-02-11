KATY PERRY IS BACK BRUNETTE FOR AN EVENING WITH A FABULOUS BLACK HAIR WIG – AND IT’S IMMEDIATELY ROAR!

Katy Perry is back to her roots! Well, more or less.
The 36-year-old singer wowed fans by sharing stunning new photos on Instagram, where she sported a wig of long black hair. And he’s immediately a fabulous and irresistible throwback.
Let’s just say he made the “Teenage Dreams” of all his Katycats again.
View this post on Instagram
For the release of “Witness“, Katy had cut all her hair into a platinum pixie cut and explained that giving up her iconic brunette hair had been a way to reconnect with herself. She didn’t want to be Katy Perry anymore, she wanted to be Katheryn Hudson again — her real name.
With the new album “Smile“, the pop star played with a swirl of wigs, but always continued to be loyal to platinum blonde.
And just as we got used to a blonde Katy, she amazed us by returning brunette, if only for one evening, an appearance on the famous US TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live!