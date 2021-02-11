CARDI B SENT LOVE TO GIGI AND BELLA HADID, WITH A FULL CARDI-STYLE COMPLIMENT

Cardi B is a fan of Gigi and Bella Hadid!

The rapper expressed all her admiration for the supermodel sisters when a fan account pointed out to her that Gigi shared a post of her own in Stories.

It’s a video in which the 28-year-old from “UP” shows up without makeup to send a strong message about body confidence and against haters: ” This is my face after waking up 20 minutes ago, without filters, without combing, without lipstick and all that. I’ve never been afraid to show the real myself. When you go beyond the miserable and ugly love of taking screenshots as you move and then criticizing your face. I’m safe in my own skin. You must ask yourself whether self-confidence is enough since you try to knock down the others.”

After seeing Gigi Hadid’s repost, Cardi B applauded her and sister Bella on Twitter: “I love them so much. They have always shown me so much, love.”

Then he added a nice compliment in true Cardi style, that is, without hair on the tongue: ” They grew up in a palace, yet they are the humblest girls ever” she wrote, referring to the more than well-to-do origins of the 25-year-old and the 24-year-old.